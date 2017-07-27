There aren’t many things on this Earth better than catching a rocking live band in the intimate confines of a total dive bar. Bud Light understands this completely, and just like last year, the beer maker is once again hosting a series of small-scale events featuring astronomically big names set in some of the country’s finest watering holes.

John Mayer kicked the 2017 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour off right last night with an incredible show at the Echoplex in Los Angeles, where he was also where joined onstage by his friend, Alessia Cara. Together they ripped through an amazing cover of Erykah Badu’s “On & On,” before shifting over to Cara’s hit song “Stay” then ending the set with Mayer’s era-defining monster “Gravity.” If that wasn’t enough, for the encore, Mayer re-emerged to fulfill a fan’s request for “St. Patrick’s Day,” as well as a blistering cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.”

“After playing to some huge crowds all summer, it was really cool to come play a show in a dive bar here in LA,” Mayer said.” I’m glad Bud Light was able to put this on and allow me to play with an amazing singer like Alessia Cara. I had a blast playing with a brilliant young singer like her.”

You can watch the singular performance in the video above.