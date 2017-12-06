John Mayer Is Recovering And ‘In Good Spirits’ After His Emergency Appendectomy

12.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Yesterday was a rough one for John Mayer: He found himself in the hospital yesterday morning after experiencing significant abdominal pain, and he needed an emergency appendectomy. Thankfully, it looks like everything went alright, and Dead & Company, with whom Mayer is touring at the moment, report that he’s “in good spirits” and is recovering from the operation.

The group also notes that along with yesterday’s show in New Orleans, their upcoming performances in Orlando, Florida on December 7th and in Sunrise, Florida on December 8th are being postponed until Mayer’s ready to get back on stage. Mayer will presumably be eager to be on the road again with his new bandmates, as he recently told Rolling Stone that being in Dead & Company “is the highest award in the world”:

For me, the accolades change. They’re not these universally agreed-upon credentials like a Grammy or an American Music Award or a chart position. You have to look for them a little more abstractly. To me, being invited into this band is the highest award in the world. You have to be able to roll with it and go, ‘OK, the new accolade won’t be that old one.’ You’re gonna have to let go of most downloaded or streamed. Continuum, when it came out 10 years ago, was the biggest downloaded record on iTunes ever. Not anymore — and that’s OK.

