Yesterday was a rough one for John Mayer: He found himself in the hospital yesterday morning after experiencing significant abdominal pain, and he needed an emergency appendectomy. Thankfully, it looks like everything went alright, and Dead & Company, with whom Mayer is touring at the moment, report that he’s “in good spirits” and is recovering from the operation.

The group also notes that along with yesterday’s show in New Orleans, their upcoming performances in Orlando, Florida on December 7th and in Sunrise, Florida on December 8th are being postponed until Mayer’s ready to get back on stage. Mayer will presumably be eager to be on the road again with his new bandmates, as he recently told Rolling Stone that being in Dead & Company “is the highest award in the world”: