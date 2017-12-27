Thank goodness John Mayer is recovering nicely from his recent health scare, because aside from the fact that a human being healthy is generally something we can get behind, this also means that he’s free to focus on letting his mind wander and documenting the process on Twitter. He’s shared his theories about gun control and Kanye West’s career before, and now he has a new one:
“Now that we’ve settled it that Die Hard is a Christmas movie, I would like to posit that The Accountant is a Batman movie.
Maybe he read the article from October called “Is ‘The Accountant’ Really a Stealth Batman Movie? Here’s the Evidence”
Oh yeah…Batman does kill the shit out of people, now.
Yeah, a shitty Batman movie.