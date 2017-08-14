John Oliver Enlists Weird Al To Musically Ask North Korea, ‘Please Don’t Nuke Us’

08.14.17 2 Comments

In case you haven’t been watching much news lately, the U.S. is currently in the midst of a pretty tense nuclear standoff with North Korea, exacerbated by some heated rhetoric between each country’s head of state. Into this precarious situation stepped Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who sought to cool tensions the only way he knew how: accordion-based diplomacy.

Unfortunately, Oliver himself does not known how to play the accordion, so in his stead, he enlisted song parody master Weird Al Yankovic — “someone who plays it like a f*cking angel!” — to ask North Korea not to nuke us on his, and our, behalf. Backed by an impressive 10-piece collection of polka players, Weird Al got right down to the matter at hand asking, “Would you annihilate us if you had the chance / That’s such an antisocial thing to do / You got us crapping our collective pants / I suggest you take it down a notch or two.”

Then the big ask. “Please don’t nuke us North Korea / Right now we’re all a little tense / Believe me, we don’t hate you / Frankly, we don’t think that much about you, no offense.” Midway through, he points out that nuking America would me killing Tom Hanks, and “nobody doesn’t like Tom Hanks,” which is an incredibly solid point.

You can watch the hilarious show-ending segment in the video above.

TOPICS#Last Week Tonight#Weird Al Yankovic#John Oliver
TAGSJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHTNORTH KOREAWeird Al Yankovic

