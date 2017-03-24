Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What does the grimdark story of a cyber-super soldier sound like? Well, something like Johnny Jewel‘s “The Hacker.” The Chromatics member and Italians Do It Better honcho just shared the track from the upcoming soundtrack to the live-action Ghost In The Shell movie and the ominous tune sounds like the exact moment that humanity’s technological progress bites us in the ass.

“The Hacker” is one of two Jewel tracks on Music Inspired By The Motion Picture Ghost In The Shell which is due out on March 31. Check out the full tracklist, with appearances by fellow futurists DJ Shadow and Tricky, below.

1. Kenji Kawai — “Utai IV Reawakening” (Steve Aoki remix)

2. Johnny Jewel — “The Hacker”

3. Boys Noize — “Cathryn’s Peak”

4. DJ Shadow ft. Nils Frahm — “Scars”

5. Above & Beyond — “Surge”

6. IO Echo — “Aokigahara Forest” (Album Only)

7. Tricky — “Escape”

8. Ki: Theory — “Enjoy The Silence” (Album Only)

9. Johnny Jewel — “Free Fall”

10. Gary Numan — “Bed Of Thorns”

11. Johnny Jewel — “The Key”

12. Kenji Kawai– “Utai IV Reawakening”

Music Inspired By The Motion Picture Ghost In The Shell is available for pre-order now. Pick up a copy here. For more Ghost In The Shell, check out the unexpected backlash to the film’s viral ad campaign, which criticized the casting of Scarlett Johansson.