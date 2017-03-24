theTRUTH: Your Secrets Aren't Safe

Johnny Jewel Ominous New Song ‘The Hacker’ Will Get You Ready For ‘Ghost In The Shell’

Contributing Writer
03.24.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

What does the grimdark story of a cyber-super soldier sound like? Well, something like Johnny Jewel‘s “The Hacker.” The Chromatics member and Italians Do It Better honcho just shared the track from the upcoming soundtrack to the live-action Ghost In The Shell movie and the ominous tune sounds like the exact moment that humanity’s technological progress bites us in the ass.

“The Hacker” is one of two Jewel tracks on Music Inspired By The Motion Picture Ghost In The Shell which is due out on March 31. Check out the full tracklist, with appearances by fellow futurists DJ Shadow and Tricky, below.

1. Kenji Kawai — “Utai IV Reawakening” (Steve Aoki remix)
2. Johnny Jewel — “The Hacker”
3. Boys Noize — “Cathryn’s Peak”
4. DJ Shadow ft. Nils Frahm — “Scars”
5. Above & Beyond — “Surge”
6. IO Echo — “Aokigahara Forest” (Album Only)
7. Tricky — “Escape”
8. Ki: Theory — “Enjoy The Silence” (Album Only)
9. Johnny Jewel — “Free Fall”
10. Gary Numan — “Bed Of Thorns”
11. Johnny Jewel — “The Key”
12. Kenji Kawai– “Utai IV Reawakening”

Music Inspired By The Motion Picture Ghost In The Shell is available for pre-order now. Pick up a copy here. For more Ghost In The Shell, check out the unexpected backlash to the film’s viral ad campaign, which criticized the casting of Scarlett Johansson.

Around The Web

TAGSGhost In The ShellJohnny Jewelsoundtracks
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP