It’s been two years now since Jon Stewart handed The Daily Show reins off to Trevor Noah, and in that time, Stewart’s kept busy. He pops up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert pretty often (and Conan too), and as he told TMZ about a year ago, he’s been starting to play the drums as well.

His drum teacher is Andy Bova, formerly of the now-defunct New Jersey band No Wine For Kittens, NJ.com notes. When the group got back together to record a song for the 24-Hour Songwriting Challenge recently — an event from indie label Speak Into My Good Eye that raises money for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention — they decided to get their new celebrity friend involved: On the song “Catastrophes,” Stewart is credited on the track as contributing “Drums/Has a van.”

The song itself is driving and anthemic indie rock, like Mumford & Sons’ recent output or something like that. As for Stewart’s contributions, they’re totally acceptable: He maintains rhythm, throws in a fill when it’s appropriate, and as the band notes, he has a van. All in all, if you’re in a bind, you need a drummer, and Jon Stewart’s around, the comedian can totally grab the sticks and help keep your head above water.

Listen to No Wine For Kittens’ “Catastrophes” above.