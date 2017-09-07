Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since the release of Taylor Swift’s first Reputation-era single, “Look What You Made Me Do” — and its subsequent head-turning video — that visual’s director, Joseph Kahn, has been steadily battling off the haters.

You see, plenty of people took one single teaser from the clip out of context, and thought that Taylor would be copying Beyonce throughout. In fact, that scene does feel like a pretty direct reference to the ongoing Kanye-fashioned comparison between the two, but today in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Kahn levels a new claim in the ongoing juxtaposition between the two.

““It’s not ‘Formation’ at all,” Kahn told the Times in an interview that’s ostensibly about his new spoof rap film Bodied in collaboration with Eminem. “They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

Well, there’s a take that the internet will certainly have a field day with. If you want to double check if Taylor’s “Bad Blood” looks like “Formation” both videos are below for a side by side comparison.

But that wasn’t all Kahn had to say about the Taylor kerfuffle, noting that fans of his work with her might not be as inclined to connect with Bodied.

“If you’re a 15-year-old girl watching this movie, you’re going to cry and you’re going to think I’m an evil person,” Kahn said. “I’m basically battle rapping on Twitter.” For instance, when he told everyone before the premiere of the clip that it had nothing to do with Bey’s “art space.” Frankly, and especially after watching the video, I’d tend to agree with him on that statement. But I have a difficult time feeling like “Formation” had anything to do with “Bad Blood,” either.