It seems pretty clear that we are due for a new…something from Taylor Swift, and very soon at that. Recently, the pop star deleted pretty much everything she’s ever tweeted from existence, and today, uploaded a small clip of what may or may not be a snake’s tail. Compounding the evidence are the tweets from Joseph Kahn, who has directed four Taylor videos thus far in his career, including “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Out of the Woods.” It stands to reason that if anyone were to know anything about Swift’s plans, it would be him.

Kahn kicked off the speculation earlier by tying in Taylor’s possible plans with the massive solar eclipse that has been dominating everyone’s social media feeds all day long.

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

Then, fearing that his warning might cause some people to stare directly at the sun, he shared a quick reminder that that is terribly bad idea.

Guys please don't look at the eclipse directly because of this tweet. Thanks. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

Then, he pulled the old, just kidding about the entire thing

People shouldn't take my tweets literally, metaphorically, alliteratively, seriously, or ironically. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

But was he just kidding? Should we take his tweets “literally, metaphorically, alliteratively, seriously, or ironically?” Maybe. Put together with a whole host of other evidence we’ve gotten thus far, including an accidental slip by her friend Ed Sheeran earlier this year, it certainly seems like we are on the precipice of Swift season once again.