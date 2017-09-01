Rock Dad Josh Homme Is Reading A Bedtime Story For A BBC Kids Show

Andreas Neumann/Nasty Little Man

“Father” may or may not be the first word that comes to mind when you think of Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, but he is a bona fide dad with plenty of paternal qualities. Aside from having three children, he takes the time to tell the youths attending his shows when it’s “past [their] f**king bedtime,” for example. Homme can’t seem to do enough for the kids, so now he’s recorded himself reading a bedtime story for a BBC kids show.

In a recent interview with NME, he revealed that the day before the Reading and Leeds festivals, he recorded an episode of “Bedtime Stories,” a segment that airs on BBC children’s network CBeebies that has also featured actors Tom Hardy and Chris Evans in recent installments.

There’s no word yet on what story Josh Homme read — fingers crossed it’s Go The F**k To Sleep — but he did say that if he wasn’t playing music for a living, he’d be happy doing something involving kids:

“I have forgotten to play that hypothetical game because it has been so long. I used to think, like, ‘Damn, what am I going to do?’ and I never really got to answer it. I mean, at this point, if I didn’t do this, I would love to help kids.”

When asked if he ever thought he’d like kids before having his own, he added, “No. In fact, I was sort of like, ‘You should probably keep your kids away from me because I don’t wanna touch them in case they get high or something.'”

Check out the full interview here, and revisit our review of Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album Villains here.