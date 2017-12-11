Getty Image

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has apologized after kicking a photographer at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas. Video of the incident shows Homme marching up and down the stage, playing guitar, before he seemingly randomly kicks the Chelsea Lauren who was in the pit just below the front of the stage.

Homme’s apology includes an explanation of being “lost in performance” and that he was kicking various items on-stage, most of which don’t look like a female human’s head. The full statement, released on Twitter, is below:

“Last night, while in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage. Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren. I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry. I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”

In addition to kicking Lauren, who says she spent the night in the ER and will file a police report, Homme cut his face at the concert before celebrating, bleeding, with a cigarette and a drink.

Psycho. 😳 #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #qotsafamily #queens #joshhomme #joshomme A post shared by QOTSA México (@qotsamexico) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Here’s the moment before Homme kicked her camera into her face. The video of the kick can be seen here.