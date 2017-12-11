Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has apologized after kicking a photographer at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas. Video of the incident shows Homme marching up and down the stage, playing guitar, before he seemingly randomly kicks the Chelsea Lauren who was in the pit just below the front of the stage.
Homme’s apology includes an explanation of being “lost in performance” and that he was kicking various items on-stage, most of which don’t look like a female human’s head. The full statement, released on Twitter, is below:
“Last night, while in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage. Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren. I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry. I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”
In addition to kicking Lauren, who says she spent the night in the ER and will file a police report, Homme cut his face at the concert before celebrating, bleeding, with a cigarette and a drink.
Here’s the moment before Homme kicked her camera into her face. The video of the kick can be seen here.
Thank you everyone that has reached out with supportive messages. A small update, as I'm being flooded with questions: My neck is a sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous. The doctor released me early in the morning. Here are three images. Two of them as Josh looked at me, smiled and then kicked me. The other one is later after he cut his own face with a knife. I was in the pit in tears – and he just stared at me smiling. Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job. I hold nobody accountable for this but Josh himself. KROQ has nothing to do with this and I will always support them. The irony is someone had thrown an ice cube on to the very slick catwalk before the QOTSA set. I was afraid that one of the band members might slip and hurt themselves so, when the lights went dark, I used my arm to wipe down the runway so nobody would hurt themselves. Thank you to @variety for their immediate concern and care with this matter. As of now, nobody from QOTSA has reached out to me. #queensofthestoneage #QOTSA #JoshHomme
