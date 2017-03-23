Josh Homme Is Being Sued For Alleged Assault Over An Autograph

Getty Image

A little less than a year ago, TMZ published a video of Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme verbally berating a fan outside an Iggy Pop show in Detroit. Homme was on tour with Iggy in support of their collaborative effort Post Pop Depression, which was one of our favorite rock albums of 2016, and was less than pleased when a Detroit man asked if he could get an autograph for his collection.

It would now appear that the Detroit man — a school teacher name Jason Leckrone, who collects autographs as a hobby — has filed a lawsuit against Homme for alleged assault, with the complaint stating that Homme “confronted autograph seekers and said something to the effect of – I am not signing autographs for you blood sucking eBayers [sic], I am tired of you making money off me but I will take photos with you.”

However, it would appear that the actual physical assault allegations come after the verbal assault, with Alternative Nation reporting, “When defendant Homme finished the last photo, he approached plaintiff [and] was right in his face screaming profanities… and confronted plaintiff again and threatened him … [saying] that he wanted to punch him in the face,” before he pointed his finger “inches from plaintiff’s face … [and] then intentionally and physically grabbed plaintiff around the shoulder area.”

Leckrone is also suing TMZ for defamation, claiming that their original article about the video cast him in a false light, and he was never in a “nasty name-calling exchange” with Homme. Leckrone is seeking a grand total of $25,000 “for claims of assault, defamation, false light, appropriation and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” according to Alternative Nation.