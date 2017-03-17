Julien Baker, 21-year-old, songwriting sensation from Memphis, TN, signed with Matador Records at the start of 2017. Today, her single, “Distant Solar Systems,” from the B-side of Matador’s 7-inch called Funeral Pyre is finally out. Listen below.
The single, which has been highly anticipated since her 2015 album Sprained Ankle, is everything that was already great about Julien’s honest songwriting and echoing vocals; however, it’s clear that she is growing, both as a person and as a musician. Julien is an inspiration for many, as someone who is young, queer, and Christian. In an attempt to understand and embrace these identities in conjunction with each other, she turns to songwriting. With the more uplifting tone of “Distant Solar Systems,” it is evident that, while holding onto the emotion and pain from her past, Julien is realizing the scope and reality of her dreams.
Julien was only nineteen when she wrote Sprained Ankle, one of the most raw and emotional albums I’ve heard in years. The album made such an impact that Cam Boucher of Sorority Noise told American Songwriter that “Good News,” a track off the album, is a song he wishes he would have written. Boucher’s admiration for Julien led to the two becoming close friends and spending some time in the studio together.
Check out an interview she did with The Creative Independent earlier this year about her songwriting processes and reflections on the success of Sprained Ankle.
What Baker is doing is surely nothing short of revolutionary. Don’t miss her on her upcoming tour with The Decemberists. Check out the full list of dates below.
03/31 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College
04/07 — Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre of Ithaca
04/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/09 — Richmond, VA @ The National
04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
04/12 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia
04/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/22 — North Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Park
05/12 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/24 — Jena, Germany @ Trafo
05/25 — Berlin, Germany Kantine am Berghain
05/26 — Neustrelitz, Germany @ Unknown venue
05/28 — Hamburg, Germany @ Aalhaus
05/29 — Münster, Germany @ Pension Schmidt
05/30 — Heidelberg, Germany @ Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof
05/31 — Munich, Germany @ Milla
06/02 — Moers, Germany @ Unknown venue
06/05 — London, UK @ Bush Hall
06/06 — Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
06/08 — Porto, Portugal @ Parque da Cidade
06/10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
08/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
08/17 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
11/10 — London, UK @ Union Chapel
