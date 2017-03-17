Facebook

Julien Baker, 21-year-old, songwriting sensation from Memphis, TN, signed with Matador Records at the start of 2017. Today, her single, “Distant Solar Systems,” from the B-side of Matador’s 7-inch called Funeral Pyre is finally out. Listen below.

The single, which has been highly anticipated since her 2015 album Sprained Ankle, is everything that was already great about Julien’s honest songwriting and echoing vocals; however, it’s clear that she is growing, both as a person and as a musician. Julien is an inspiration for many, as someone who is young, queer, and Christian. In an attempt to understand and embrace these identities in conjunction with each other, she turns to songwriting. With the more uplifting tone of “Distant Solar Systems,” it is evident that, while holding onto the emotion and pain from her past, Julien is realizing the scope and reality of her dreams.

Julien was only nineteen when she wrote Sprained Ankle, one of the most raw and emotional albums I’ve heard in years. The album made such an impact that Cam Boucher of Sorority Noise told American Songwriter that “Good News,” a track off the album, is a song he wishes he would have written. Boucher’s admiration for Julien led to the two becoming close friends and spending some time in the studio together.

Check out an interview she did with The Creative Independent earlier this year about her songwriting processes and reflections on the success of Sprained Ankle.

What Baker is doing is surely nothing short of revolutionary. Don’t miss her on her upcoming tour with The Decemberists. Check out the full list of dates below.

03/31 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College

04/07 — Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre of Ithaca

04/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/09 — Richmond, VA @ The National

04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

04/12 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia

04/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/22 — North Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Park

05/12 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/24 — Jena, Germany @ Trafo

05/25 — Berlin, Germany Kantine am Berghain

05/26 — Neustrelitz, Germany @ Unknown venue

05/28 — Hamburg, Germany @ Aalhaus

05/29 — Münster, Germany @ Pension Schmidt

05/30 — Heidelberg, Germany @ Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof

05/31 — Munich, Germany @ Milla

06/02 — Moers, Germany @ Unknown venue

06/05 — London, UK @ Bush Hall

06/06 — Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

06/08 — Porto, Portugal @ Parque da Cidade

06/10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

08/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

08/17 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

11/10 — London, UK @ Union Chapel