#First 100 Days
03.22.17 2 hours ago

Nolan Knight

An exclusive piano version of “Good News,” a track off of Julien Baker’s 2015 Sprained Ankle, is number 62 out of 100 songs on the Our First 100 Days campaign.

The campaign, created by 30 Songs, 30 Days and the Secretly Group, is releasing a song every day for the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency. For a $30 donation, you can download and have digital streaming access to all of them. The campaign has already been contributed to by artists like Angel Olsen, EMA, and Speedy Ortiz. The proceeds from your $30 donation will go towards supporting many independent non-profits that stand for female reproductive rights (All Above All), the LGBTQ community (Southerners on New Ground), the environment (The People’s Climate Movement), immigration (Cosecha), and many more.

The piano rendition of Julien’s “Good News” is a beautiful, stripped down and delicate version of an already amazing track. The track is slowed down and Julien’s voice is much more stretched out, which results in a more stirring, yet still elegant take on the original; it may bring tears to your eyes. This track is yet another reason to support and not miss out on the music offered by the Our First 100 Days campaign. Listen below.

Check out Julien Baker’s new 7-inch, Funeral Pyre, out now via Matador Records.

