Nolan Knight

A little over two months from now, on October 27, Julien Baker has announced that she will make her return with his sophomore album titled Turn Out The Lights through Matador Records. That’s almost two years to the day exactly from the time she unveiled her staggeringly good debut Sprained Ankle. To give her fans a sense of where she’s going on this next record, today, the Tennessee native also shared the first single from that release, a song called “Appointments.”

“Appointments” is composed as a tender, gorgeously arrayed piano balled. In it, Baker unveils some deep wounds. She’s been hurt by something or someone, but still she remains hopeful for a positive outcome. “Maybe it’s gonna turn out alright / I know that it’s not / But I have to believe that it is.”

Turn Out The Lights was recorded at the legendary Ardent Studios — most notable perhaps for being the home of Big Star, and where they recorded all three of their incredible studio albums — in the heart of Memphis, Baker’s hometown. Baker’s latest was self-produced and mixed by Craig Silver, who has worked with groups like The National, Arcade Fire, Florence and The Machine.

You can check out the tracklist for Turn Out The Lights, as well as the cover are below. You can pre-order the new record here.

1. “Over”

2. “Appointments”

3. “Turn Out the Lights”

4. “Shadowboxing”

5. “Sour Breath”

6. “Televangelist”

7. “Everything That Helps You Sleep”

8. “Happy to Be Here”

9. “Hurt Less”

10. “Even”

11. “Claws in Your Back”