Julien Baker’s Turn Out The Lights was far and away one of the best records of 2017. It’s a beautiful — yet utterly devastating — collection of songs that are simultaneously original and also familiar. Since the release of 2015’s Sprained Ankle, Baker’s acclaim has grown exponentially, and her incredible 2017 effort blew the door open for opportunities that she continues to conquer with grace and candor.

Last night, Baker made her late-night debut with a slot on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. For the performance, Baker selected the title track from her latest effort, taking the stage at the Ed Sullivan Theatre solo with just her electric guitar. “Turn Out The Lights” is one of the standout tracks on the record, and the live rendition instantly entranced the late-night audience. There was silence as Baker’s near-whisper filled the room, before she kicked the overdrive pedal on her guitar to deliver the chill-inducing final measures of the track, resulting in thunderous approval from the crowd. Check out the incredible performance above.

Turn Out The Lights Is Out Now. If you haven’t already heard it, stream it here and be sure to catch one of Baker’s incredible live shows if any of her upcoming tour dates bring her nearby.