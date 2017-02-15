10 Reasons To Be Impressed With Kate McKinnon’s Impressions

Cleveland Police Reportedly Name Justin Bieber As A Suspect In An Assault Investigation

#Justin Bieber
02.15.17 18 mins ago

You remember Justin Bieber getting grappled to the ground by an angry Cleveland-ite last summer? Probably not, reader, because your life is rich and full of actual meaning. But this latest news might refresh your memory. Justin Bieber has reportedly been named as a suspect in an assault investigation stemming from the incident.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim is spurring an investigation into the incident after Bieber refused to settle up with him outside of the court system. The unnamed man claims that the fight kicked off after Bieber took his sunglasses. The man told the gossip website that he tried to snap a photo of Justin, who then became violent. As you can see from the video, it did not go well for Bieber and the man was swarmed by the pop star’s crew. The man claims that the incident left him with a concussion.

TMZ’s sources say that no charges have been filed against Bieber yet, and that they are still investigating the incident.

A random Cavs fan isn’t the only person in the world who has ongoing beef with Bieber. The Weeknd recently dissed the singer on record after he called the Starboy singer’s music “wack.”

