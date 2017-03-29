10 Reasons To Be Impressed With Kate McKinnon’s Impressions

Justin Bieber’s Instagram Selfie Is Going To Make Beliebers Buy Up All The Copies Of ‘Sausage Party’

#Justin Bieber #Twitter
Contributing Writer
03.29.17

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

It’s entirely possible that Justin Bieber diehards have already seen Sausage Party. The strange,animated food orgy movie did way better than anyone expected, after all. But any Beliebers who don’t already have a copy on their shelf thanks to Never Say Never are probably heading to wherever you buy physical copies of movies in 2017 this very instant thanks to Justin Bieber’s latest selfie.

In the shot, a perfectly placed copy of the Seth Rogen movie appears to be creeping on the Purpose singer as he snapped a photo. It didn’t take long for Rogen himself to chime in that this is all a part of a wicked expensive marketing scheme for the movie about food that also looks like genitalia.

“Our newest Sausage Party marketing campaign was expensive, but I think it’ll be worth it in the long run,” he wrote on Twitter.

More likely, Justin Bieber just wanted to get his hands on that ultra-meta alternate ending, so he sprung for the DVD. Or maybe as the popstar creeps closer to 30, he’s really curious about the idea of life after death (but only if it’s examined by a douche named Douche)? Either way, Sausage Party sales are about to spike like green juice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber#Twitter
TAGSinstagramJustin BieberSAUSAGE PARTYSETH ROGENTwitter
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP