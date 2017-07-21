Getty Image

To all the Chinese Beliebers out there, I’ve got some bad news for you. The Canadian pop star has been banned from ever performing in China again. The reason cited? Bad behavior. According to a statement put out by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture, “His series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment. To regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment, we find it inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors.”

It’s hard to guess what specific bad behavior caused the ban. There was that time he got caught street racing and was charged with a DUI. Then there was that other time he spit on fans from a hotel balcony. Both of those happened a minute ago however. Guess the Chinese government has a long memory.

Bieber joins what’s actually a pretty impressive list of celebrities who have been banned in one form or another by China. Richard Gere can’t enter that country. Nor can Brad Pitt. Miley Cyrus and Bob Dylan were prohibited from performing. Lady Gaga was banned for three years due to the content of her songs, but that’s since been lifted. Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez, was also recently banned after taking a picture with the Dalai Lama. The singer had been gearing up for a run of tour dates when that photo surfaced and they were all subsequently scrapped.