Most of the music-loving world has had the opportunity to meet DJ Khaled’s adorable son Asahd already. The young man captured the hearts of many by executive producing his dad’s latest album Grateful, glad-handing with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, and being a generally relaxed, and incredibly cute kid.

Here he is kicking it with Future.

Here he is matching looks with Gucci Mane

He gets along with practically everyone. Well, almost everyone. Recently, Asahd got to meet up with the man who helped his pop score his first No. 1 hit ever,the song “I’m The One,” Justin Bieber and he just wasn’t feeling it. In a clip shared by TMZ, Asahd can be seen breaking down in tears for the first time ever publicly the minute he sees the Biebs for the first time.