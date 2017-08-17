Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a prominent theory out there that Justin Bieber just hasn’t gotten over former flame Selena Gomez yet, so you can imagine Bieber’s Twitter mentions when he tweeted this on Sunday:

Can we still be friends — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 13, 2017

It turned out that the tweet was a teaser for a new song called “Friends,” which he announced the next day by writing simply, “New music. Thursday noon.” Well, the time has come, and the driving pop banger has been unleashed on the world.

The synth-heavy track sees Bieber wondering how his unnamed ex’s family is doing and asking if she’s found somebody else. The lyrics seem to be about a breakup that he hasn’t fully moved on from yet, as the hook sees him wanting more after a reluctantly finished relationship: “So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (oh-oh) / Can we still be friends? (oh-oh) / Doesn’t have to end / And if it ends, can we be friends?”

The song is also the debut single for BloodPop, who has previously worked with Grimes, Haim, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and with Bieber on Purpose. BloodPop is already a big artist physically — fun fact: he’s stands at nearly 7 feet tall — and now it sounds like this is a good first step to increase the star power behind his name.

Listen to “Friends,” which was also co-written by “Sorry” collaborators Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, above.