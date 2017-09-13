In a way, the merch at Justin Bieber’s shows in 2016 was pretty creative. In another and much more real way, though, he may have had the least original tour shirts of all time: For $195, Bieber was selling what was literally a Marilyn Manson shirt, nearly the exact same item that’s listed on Hot Topic’s website right now for under $19 (although it’s currently out of stock). The only difference is the text on the back, which read, “Bigger Than Satan / Bieber.”

Bieber supposedly had permission to use the design, but in an interview with Consequence of Sound, Manson said that wasn’t necessarily the case, and that Bieber wasn’t cool about it at all:

“He was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt [when I first met him], and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.’ Bad mistake to say to me.”

Manson went on to say that he got his piece of the $200 t-shirt pie and “took all the proceeds from those shirts from him”:

“They didn’t even fight, they were just like, ‘Yeah, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money.’ He was a real piece of s**t in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, OK? [laughs] Alright? So stand down, son.”

The feud between the two is long and strange, and it ended up resulting in Manson posting a photo of himself wearing a Bieber shirt with the caption, “Bigger than Bieber,” and the two meeting up a few days later in Los Angeles and taking selfies.

Nowadays, Manson has a new album on the way and has found a nicer friend in Lil Uzi Vert, and Bieber is recovering a soccer injury that wreaked some havoc between his legs.