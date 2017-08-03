Justin Bieber Shared A Long Letter Explaining Exactly Why He Cancelled His Purpose Tour

Justin Bieber’s decision to cancel the last, stadium-sized dates of his extensive Purpose tour came as a quite a big shock to his fans. In the wake of that decision — at the time the only official explanation was “unforeseen circumstances — speculation ran wild, with people positing that a spiritual re-awakening was the reason that the Biebs ditched the road. Now, after more than a week of letting people chatter, Justin has finally opened up about what led to his decision.

In a lengthy note that he shared to his Instagram account, Bieber cited sustainability as the reason for him cancelling the last remaining shows on his schedule. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” Justin wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

In other words, it seems like he just got burned out by the whole thing, which, okay, fair. He’d been hitting stages all across the world going back as far as March of last year so it stands to reason that he’d want to do something else by now. Clear his head and maybe, just maybe, start working on some new music.

You can read Justin’s entire lengthy note below.

