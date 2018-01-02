Justin Timberlake Announced His New ‘Personal’ Album ‘Man Of The Woods’ Just In Time For The Super Bowl

01.02.18 3 hours ago

When Justin Timberlake was announced as this year’s Super Bowl halftime entertainer, many assumed that he would drop a new project in conjunction with his turn on the world’s biggest stage. Today, JT proved the prognosticators correct, announcing the release of his next solo album. Titled Man Of The Woods, Timberlake’s latest is described by the man himself in a minute-long, intensely cinematic trailer as “inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from.”

The video features a wide variety of shots of Timberlake in several different wilderness climates, presumably to demonstrate the albums earthy, roots tones and textures. There’s also a voice-over of his wife Jessica Biel, who makes a brief cameo in the singer’s embrace, describing the mood of Man Of The Woods as feeling like, “Mountains, trees, campfires; like wild west, like now.” Near the end, Pharrell pops in to say that the record “Feels so earthy. It’s just where you are in your life right now.”

Throughout the video, you can hear what appears to be a snippet of the first record’s as-yet-untitled first single, which indeed does sound like a blend of vintage-Justin pop, with some chiming, folk instrumentation. It would seem that JT’s time kicking it with Chris Stapleton may have rubbed off a little bit?

Man Of The Woods is set to drop on February 2nd. You can watch the eye-catching trailer for the album in the video above.

