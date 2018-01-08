Justin Timberlake Announces A ‘Man Of The Woods’ Tour That Will ‘Bring The Outside In’

#Justin Timberlake
01.08.18 24 mins ago

When it was announced that Justin Timberlake would be performing at half time of this year’s Super Bowl, there was (along with a few raised eyebrows) speculation that this gig would be the start of something greater, perhaps even a new album. As we now know, that all came to pass: Man Of The Woods, his fifth album and follow-up to 2013’s The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, is coming out in February, led by the robotic pop single “Filthy.”

With every huge pop album comes a huge pop tour, and now, The Man Of The Woods Tour has been announced via a one-minute clip that shows behind-the-scenes footage and golden hour clips of trees and wheat. The tour begins in Toronto in March and treks through North America before wrapping up with a hometown show in Memphis at the end of May. In the video, we hear a voiceover from JT, saying that his goal is for “people to see the inspiration for how [the album] ended up sounding”:

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before: Bring the outside in.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMan Of The Woods

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP