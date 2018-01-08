Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When it was announced that Justin Timberlake would be performing at half time of this year’s Super Bowl, there was (along with a few raised eyebrows) speculation that this gig would be the start of something greater, perhaps even a new album. As we now know, that all came to pass: Man Of The Woods, his fifth album and follow-up to 2013’s The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, is coming out in February, led by the robotic pop single “Filthy.”

With every huge pop album comes a huge pop tour, and now, The Man Of The Woods Tour has been announced via a one-minute clip that shows behind-the-scenes footage and golden hour clips of trees and wheat. The tour begins in Toronto in March and treks through North America before wrapping up with a hometown show in Memphis at the end of May. In the video, we hear a voiceover from JT, saying that his goal is for “people to see the inspiration for how [the album] ended up sounding”: