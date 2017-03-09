Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kacey Musgraves performed a previously unreleased song during a visit to A Prairie Home Companion. The sweet love ode “Butterflies” was written with Musgraves’ fiancé in mind and describes the feeling of falling in love after looking at the whole institution with a jaded eye for too long.

“I’ve never played this one before, but I wrote this about the week after I met my now fiancé,” she explained, before launching into the spare acoustic tune.

Bonus points to “Butterflies” for being the first country song we can think of to slide in the word “chrysalis.” Pupa country is the new bro-country. Count it.

Even if “Butterflies” never makes it on to a record, the high-quality recording from Prairie Home is more than worthy of sliding in to your Musgraves mix next to “Stupid” and “Biscuits.” Plus, it’s the first non-Christmas music material we’ve heard from Kacey since 2015’s Pageant Material. Not that her covers of “Let It Snow” and “Mele Kalikimaka” aren’t great.

We know you want more Musgraves right this second, so watch her duet alongside Ryan Adams at that very same Prairie Home Companion show and take a look at her work on the Foy Vance single “Moonshine.”