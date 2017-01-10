If You’re Craving New Music From Kacey Musgraves, She Just Got Into ‘Moonshine’

Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Music
01.10.17

Getty Image

While we’re all pining away waiting for a new Kacey Musgraves album (yes, I know about the Christmas one, I need more) the gentle Texan teamed with Irish folk singer Foy Vance to bring us something very southern — a tribute to moonshine. As part of the soundtrack for Ben Affleck’s gangster/bootlegger new movie Live By Night — which Mike Ryan thinks should be a lot longer — Musgraves hopped on “Moonshine” to lend harmonies and add her southern expertise to the song.

According to Vance, he was approached specifically by Affleck to write a song about the homemade liquor and gladly acquiesced. Along with producer Blake Mills (who is a lowkey genius, natch, check out his discography if you haven’t) he wanted to get a woman on the song, particularly because there (reportedly) are a lot of strong female characters in the film.

Subscribe to UPROXX

“When I first heard the song I got a really fun, southern vibe from it,” Kacey said in the behind-the-scenes clip above. “I thought that it would be kind of a fun challenge for me to figure out how to mix in my own flavor, and my own bits of harmony into the song.”

“Moonshine / It’s a little bottle of good time / Hurts like hell but it tastes like heaven,” goes the chorus. Between Vance, Mills, and Musgraves, this song is a country classic in the making. Here’s hoping the movie lives up to it, listen below.

TAGSBEN AFFLECKKacey MusgravesLIVE BY NIGHT
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP