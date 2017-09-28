The highly-anticipated follow up to Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s groundbreaking synth odyssey EARS is here. The Kid is streaming as of today on NPR’s First Listen before it arrives in stores and on streaming platforms next week on 10/6. You can check it out below.
Earlier this month she spoke with Rolling Stone about how The Kid would differ from her breakout EARS. “[The previous album] was made with the live show in mind first,” she said. “So, I basically wrote it and practiced how I would perform it and then just pressed ’record.”
Whereas The Kid was less intentional. It “started from textures. I just got an urge to create really crunchy textures that, kind of, gave me a feeling of like, frosted shredded wheat. [I would] listen to them, and kind of let my visual brain start to tell me what the world was gonna to look like for the album,” she said.
During that same interview, she also revealed that the album was inspired by
this book called <em>New Musical Resources</em>[by Henry Cowell]. The book is, basically, a study of how our hearing as a culture has evolved… I was curious where our hearing would evolve to next, and wanted to play around with the idea that our hearing would be able to split so we could hear two different conversations at once. And so, I played with that a lot on the album… of having the left side and the right side feel like they’re pulling for your attention in different ways.
Smith’s previous record, EARS made our list of the best Electronic/Experimental records of 2016.
The Kid is out on 10/6 via Western Vinyl.
