Kanye West Has An Open Invitation To Collaborate With Noel Gallagher

11.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Back in the late 2000s, there was a bit of tension between Noel Gallagher and Kanye West: Gallagher previously said it was “wrong” to have a hip-hop act (in this case, Jay-Z) headline Glastonbury in 2008, and that reportedly peeved Kanye.

It looks like a lot has changed since then, though. Gallagher has said on multiple occasions over the past few years that he likes Kanye, so much so that he says Kanye’s hit “Power” was a major influence on “Fort Knox,” from his upcoming album, Who Built The Moon?. Gallagher is even at the point now that he’d collaborate on a song with Kanye, and he’s even officially invited him to do so.

Speaking with Noisey in a recent interview, Gallagher extended the invitation to work together and had high praise for Kanye’s music while talking about the genesis of “Fort Knox”:

“David [Holmes], my producer, was saying ‘Well, let’s just pretend that you’re doing the track and Kanye is gonna come and put a rap on it.’ He never did show up. If I was on a major record label, somebody would have made it happen, and it wouldn’t have been a big deal. But I don’t have a record deal, I do my own thing. What am I gonna do? How am I going to get Kanye’s phone number? But if you’re watching, Kanye, and you want to put a little rap on it, be my guest.

I do like him though. I’m a fan of him as a guy because he’s fascinating as a dude. And when he comes to England, he seems to step it up a little bit because his interviews are unbelievable. They’re nearly as good as mine. He’s great… His good tunes are great. His good tunes are f*cking great.”

