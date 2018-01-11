Karen O Teams Up With Kenzo For New Original Song ‘Yo! My Saint!’

01.11.18 3 hours ago

French luxury brand Kenzo tapped Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O for a short film soundtrack highlighting their vibrant SS18 collection. Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, who made A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night and The Bad Batch, directed the short and worked on the story development with O.

“When I first brought [the project] to Ana Lily I had about 100 ideas, and she distilled them down to something that’s actually quite elegant and simple,” the singer told Vogue. The final cut is a 9-minute film chronicling a fashion photographer (played by Dirty Beaches’ Alex Zhang Hungtai) and his unrequited love with his model muse (embodied by Game Of Thrones actress Jessica Henwick,) all dreamy visuals and wistful emotions.

O has a sneaky cameo in the film as Hungtai’s photo assistant, but her atmospheric and yearning song “Yo! My Saint!” is the real star of the short. Sung as a duet with British soul musician Michael Kiwanuka, it’s a winding rock track, chock full of romance and melodrama. Kenzo’s creative directors were inspired by the late Japanese model Sayoko Yamaguchi and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, and the two icons influenced O’s craft of the song. “When I saw photos of Yamaguchi, they were striking and kind of operatic,” explains O. “As far as the style and the fashion [of Yamaguchi and Sakamoto] is concerned, I think it informed the high drama that I wanted to put into the music.”“Yo! My Saint!” will be available as a limited edition 7” on January 22, available on both O’s website and at Kenzo stores.

Around The Web

TAGSkaren oKenzoMichael Kiwanuka

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 day ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP