WHEN I CALLED @karliekloss THE SUPREME OF BASIC BITCHES, I WASN'T WRONG. A photo posted by ThomasSebastianTribbieMatheson (@youvegotnomale) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

According to the UK’s Love Magazine, noted Taylor Swift BFF (and super model) Karlie Kloss recently filled out one of their “Mega Fan” profiles, and went all in about her love for Beyonce. Except, there’s one problem, while she was fan-girling about her love for the former Destiny’s Child member, Kloss accidentally confused TLC’s “Waterfalls” with a track that Beyonce had written, sung or had some part in.

At least, that’s what seems to be what’s indicated when she answered the question “How have they influenced your life?” by writing: “She is the soundtrack to my LIFE! … “C’mon, ‘Waterfalls’!?”

Well, “Waterfalls” is a great song, and Beyonce’s discography is also great. But Beyonce is not, and never has been a member of TLC or even covered that song to my knowledge. Which means that Kloss’ grasp on her heroine’s output is a bit, uh, lacking. Or maybe it was just an honest mistake! Hey, that happens.

In response to how long she’s been a fan, Kloss writes “Destiny’s Child 2003!” which is also confusing, because though Beyonce dropped her first solo album that year, Destiny’s Child dropped their first record in 1998. For more context, “Waterfalls” was released in 1995. Unrelated, but Taylor Swift’s first, self-titled album came out in 2006. I wonder if Kloss has listened to that one?

Luckily, Beyonce is usually far too gracious to respond to a flub like this one, and probably too preoccupied with her upcoming pregnancy and Coachella performance to care.

Another fun fact from Kloss’ profile? She also loves Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band. This is another great choice, who doesn’t love their incredible hit “Dream On” ??

If you’re interested, you can read the rest of the Love Magazine “Mega Fan” profiles here.