when u hook the disco ball up to a speaker 😍😍 here’s a longer snippet than the one going around #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/DZneoQCvlS — nate 🥀 (@nuthaniel) February 8, 2017

Katy Perry is never going to miss an opportunity to do the gaudiest thing imaginable. So, when disco balls started showing up at random locations throughout the world, we should have known that Our Lady De Left Shark was involved somehow. Perry is using the big disco balls to premiere her new single “Chained To The Rhythm” and fans can listen to it by plugging their headphones into the installations.

Of course, it wasn’t long before someone attached some speakers and recorded the track for likes and retweets. So now the whole wide internet can get a taste of what Perry’s doing without all that messy “going outside” business.

The track was co-written by Sia and Perry, with Max Martin handling production duties. If those names mean anything to you, you can probably guess what this song sounds like. This track is anthemic and big with a vocal from Perry that’s part-party starter, part bludgeon. Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley figures into the song somewhere, but we’ve yet to hear his contribution. Listen to one snippet up top, via a disco ball found in Des Moines and find your own here.