Getty Image

Cosplaying Katy Perry involves lots of bright colors, custom pineapple neckties and a platinum bob — not something the casual costumer can pull off. Somehow, Gabriel Suárez Mahugo has mastered all of it… and threw in a “Chained To The Rhythm”-themed amusement park for good measure. And Perry approves.

Mahugo, who goes by @gabrielin12 online, got Perry’s attention by cosplaying her “Chained To The Rhythm” single art outfit — you know, the one with the cerulean eyeshadow, faux fur vest and most confident of mugs? Check it out: