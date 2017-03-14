The Grammys Got Political

Katy Perry Is Really Digging This Guy’s Incredible ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ Cosplay

03.14.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Cosplaying Katy Perry involves lots of bright colors, custom pineapple neckties and a platinum bob — not something the casual costumer can pull off. Somehow, Gabriel Suárez Mahugo has mastered all of it… and threw in a “Chained To The Rhythm”-themed amusement park for good measure. And Perry approves.

Mahugo, who goes by @gabrielin12 online, got Perry’s attention by cosplaying her “Chained To The Rhythm” single art outfit — you know, the one with the cerulean eyeshadow, faux fur vest and most confident of mugs? Check it out:

Around The Web

TAGSChained To The RhythmCOSPLAYKATY PERRY
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 9 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP