Getty Image

Unlike Taylor Swift, the Bette Davis to her Joan Crawford, Katy Perry is using every opportunity presented to her to make a political statement. It began at the Grammys with the pop-superstar yelling “no hate!” in front of the United States Constitution, continued with her “Chained to the Rhythm” music video, and reached its apex during Wednesday’s 2017 Brit Awards. Perry once again performed the new single with Skip Marley from her upcoming album, but this time, she brought out some friends: two dancing skeleton dolls that looked a lot like President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

One of the puppets was dressed in a red blazer and skirt, similar to what May wore during her summit with Trump. The other skeleton donned a suit with a red tie. Perry made no overt reference about who they were supposed to represent, although she later tweeted a story which described her act as taking “a swipe” at Trump. (Via)

Perry didn’t need to say anything — a Trump puppet crashing through white houses (one of which amusingly fell down) did the talking for her. As did social media, which quickly picked up on the satirical point she was making.