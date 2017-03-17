The Grammys Got Political

Contributing Writer
03.17.17

Dance-pop maestros Hot Chip have been relatively quiet the last several years. But even they couldn’t resist the siren song of Katy Perry’s “Chained To The Rhythm.” The indietronic group who last popped up in 2015 with Why Make Sense? took on the subtly woke track that Perry debuted via massive disco ball infiltration earlier this year.

The British group couldn’t help but make the disco track a bit more house-y, a bit more of a rave-up. But other than the new, crisp backing beat, some piano and a tasteful amount of glitchy vocal manipulation, Perry’s original track is largely left to shine. Check it out up top.

The dudes in Hot Chip didn’t glitch up the track enough to remove Perry’s sly political pop message, and that’s exactly the way that Perry would have wanted it. Recently, the pop star has been letting her left-leaning streak show everywhere from the Grammys to the BRITS.

At the latter, she had skeletal representations of Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May dancing and wrecking parts of her stage set. While Perry didn’t explicitly say that the performance was aimed at the two right-wing leaders, she did implicitly agree with the internet’s interpretation of it.

