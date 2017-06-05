Katy Perry Gave A Rousing, Powerful Speech At The ‘One Love Manchester’ Concert

06.04.17 14 hours ago

BBC

Katy Perry was just one of many world famous musicians who took the stage for a benefit concert in honor of the Manchester bombing victims and their families on Sunday, performing to a crowd of thousands of people that gathered to remember those killed and injured in an attack a few weeks ago. Perry performed some of her fans’ favorite tracks like “Part of Me” and “Roar” but one of the most memorable parts of her set was the moment she delivered a powerful, emotional speech about love.

She began by thanking Ariana Grande for deciding to put on such a great concert and inviting her to join in the lineup.

“I am humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love…thank you Ariana so much for your incredible strength and courage and for inviting me to participate this evening.”

She then admitted that sometimes it is hard to choose love rather than hate in times of tragedy and trouble, and spoke about the power of love.

“…Love conquers fear, and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose, will give you strength and it’s our greatest power.”

As the audience cheered her on, Perry then asked them to participate in an act of love together, touching their fellow concertgoers and looking them in the eye to see how powerful love and hope can truly be.

Around The Web

TAGSKATY PERRYone love manchester

Innovative Minds

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

05.31.17 5 days ago
This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 7 days ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 2 weeks ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 weeks ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP