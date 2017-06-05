BBC

Katy Perry was just one of many world famous musicians who took the stage for a benefit concert in honor of the Manchester bombing victims and their families on Sunday, performing to a crowd of thousands of people that gathered to remember those killed and injured in an attack a few weeks ago. Perry performed some of her fans’ favorite tracks like “Part of Me” and “Roar” but one of the most memorable parts of her set was the moment she delivered a powerful, emotional speech about love.

She began by thanking Ariana Grande for deciding to put on such a great concert and inviting her to join in the lineup.

“I am humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love…thank you Ariana so much for your incredible strength and courage and for inviting me to participate this evening.”

She then admitted that sometimes it is hard to choose love rather than hate in times of tragedy and trouble, and spoke about the power of love.

“…Love conquers fear, and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose, will give you strength and it’s our greatest power.”

As the audience cheered her on, Perry then asked them to participate in an act of love together, touching their fellow concertgoers and looking them in the eye to see how powerful love and hope can truly be.