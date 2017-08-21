Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If the short preview clip we’ve gotten today is any indication, Katy Perry’s upcoming ‘Swish Swish’ video has all the potential in the world to achieve true legendary status. The tagline for the clip actually reads, “Get ready for the hottest mess in history.” Hell of a set up. The visual for the latest offering from Perry’s recently released album Witness is actually quite simple. It depicts a basketball game between two teams, the The Sheeps vs. The Tigers.

Perry appears to be a member of the Tigers, and things don’t start off very well for her. The first shot of the video shows her getting pegged right in the money-maker with a stray ball. Her coach, played by the SNL alumnus Molly Shannon doesn’t seem to impressed on the sidelines, while the Sheep’s coach, a blonde-wig donning Terry Crews is too busy pumping iron to notice.

The guest stars don’t stop there. The opposing team’s captain is played by none other than Thor Björnsson, otherwise known as The Mountain on Game Of Thrones. Bill Walton and Rich Eisen team up together to portray the announce team. And Nicki Minaj logs appearance playing herself, because, why not right? There’s even a subtle reference to the Netflix wrestling series Glow on the sidelines.

Catch a small glimpse of the hijinks above.