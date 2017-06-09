Katy Perry’s Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

iTunes

Things have not gone according to plan for Katy Perry in her grand return to pop this summer. Her new music has been met with a tepid response, she’s made more headlines in the past month for awkward dancing, her beef with Taylor Swift and controversy than she has with her music. Even her roaring performance at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert kind of just came and went.

But Katy has persevered and Witness, her first full album since 2013 has finally arrived. As a major pop release it’s no surprise to see Max Martin and Ali Payami contributing a ton of production to the album, and they are joined by the likes of Mike Will Made-It, Jeff Bhasker and Purity Ring for three tracks as well. As has been previously revealed on the singles “Bon Appétit” and “Swish Swish,” Migos and Nicki Minaj make guest appearances along with Skip Marley.

The album arrives just as Taylor Swift did the pettiest thing she could at the moment by adding all her music back to streaming services, because there is no beef more cutthroat in the industry today that Taylor and Katy.

