Taylor Swift Joining Kenny Chesney On ‘Big Star’ Is The Best Country Duet Of The Year

10.27.17

Kenny Chesney is one of the most massive country stars in the world. To celebrate his enormously successful career, today the country singer released a live album called Live In No Shoes Nation, and it includes a pretty mind-blowing duet with none other than Taylor Swift. The two collaborate on “Big Star,” a song off one of Chesney’s early records, No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem. The song details the quick-rise of a female country singer — who Chesney infamously dubs “Garth Brooks in a skirt — and in this rendition, Taylor takes over that verse, singing her own story into the song. To top it all off, their live performance of the track took place on March 26, 2015, which happened to be Chesney’s 47th birthday.

It’s fitting that this duet is included on No Shoes Nation given it’s lifted from one of Chesney’s most memorable records, No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem which came out in 2002 and spawned a hit of the same name. That song ended up becoming an anthem for his avid fanbase, who Chesney later dubbed “No Shoes Nation” — and even went on the No Shoes Nation tour back in 2013. Listen to their performance below, and if you’re wondering what’s going on with Taylor, she just released her “...Ready For It” video last night.

Live In No Shoes Nation is out now via Blue Chair Records. Get it here.

