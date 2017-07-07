Yashar Ali

Kesha is a self-proclaimed Seinfeld stan, but when she saw Jerry Seinfeld at a red carpet event in June, it didn’t occur to her that, like his character, the comedian might not be down to hug somebody he had never met before. So, she went for it, and the rest is painfully awkward history. After the fact, Seinfeld’s reasoning for the snub was totally on-brand: “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere… hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Since then, though, things have been looking up for Kesha: Dr. Luke dropped his defamation lawsuit against her mother, she released a vulnerable video for her new song “Praying,” and now, word has gotten out that she finally got her hug. No, she didn’t get any Seinfeld redemption, but she met Bob Dylan at a music festival and the two warmly wrapped their arms around each other.