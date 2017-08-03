Kesha’s Anthemic New Single ‘Hymn’ Is For ‘People Who Feel Like They Don’t Fit In’

Kesha’s return has been moving to witness, and thus far, has been led by a trio of advance tracks from her upcoming Rainbow album: “Praying,” “Woman,” and “Learn To Let Go.” Following a livestream yesterday in which Kesha performed songs from the record, we now have a fourth new studio recording to enjoy. “Hymn” is a meditative and reflective mid-tempo anthem that’s powerfully understated.

In conjunction with the song’s release, Kesha also shared a personal essay about the track on Mic, saying that the song is meant for “kids with no set way of life”:

“I think that one of the reasons why my music connects with people who feel like they don’t fit in is because I have never fit in either — this is why the song ‘Hymn’ is so special to me. The longer title was ‘Hymn for the Hymnless.’ And when I say ‘hymnless,’ I’m talking about people who feel like they don’t fit in, people who feel like they don’t have a hymn.

That’s how I have always felt myself — there was never one group or scene that was entirely mine. The lyrics are, ‘This is a hymn for the hymnless, kids with no religion.’ Religion, for me, in this song doesn’t mean necessarily religion as in your spiritual belief, but more like kids with no set way of life. I’m still trying to figure out what I believe and what the truth is in my heart, and I know I’m not alone. My mind and opinions keep changing and expanding.”

Listen to “Hymn” above, and read the rest of Kesha’s essay here.

