Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The last few years of Kesha’s life have been marred by the ongoing legal battle she’s fighting with her former producer Dr. Luke, but she’s not letting any of that stop her from a triumphant return to music with her new album Rainbow.

The 14-track LP comes on the heels of the ‘Rainbow’ tour, as the 30-year-old singer looks to return to some sort of normalcy in her life as her legal battles with Dr. Luke continue. For the music, if it feels like escapism at all, it’s meant to, as Kesha noted she titled the album Rainbow because she “kind of associate healing with kind of going back to my childlike mind,” a place she’s clearly looking to get back to. “Everything was magical and I didn’t understand it. The world was so big and beautiful, and I trusted everyone and everything, and it was just so perfect and wonderful.”

The album features contributions from Eagles of Death Metal — who appear on two records — Dolly Parton and the Dap-Kings. Rainbow was released through the Sony Music imprint Kemosabe, where Luke used to serve as CEO before he was ousted in April, and is Kesha’s first release since her 2012 album Warrior and her 2013 Deconstructed EP

Stream Kesha’s Rainbow below and purchase the album on iTunes here.