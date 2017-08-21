Kesha’s Triumphant Return Continues As ‘Rainbow’ Debuts At No. 1

Getty Image

Kesha finally made her return to music with her new album Rainbow as her life has been marred with legal trouble with her former producer Dr. Luke, and despite those ongoing issues her return has been a rampant success. The album is being hailed as a joyous return from one of pop’s biggest stars, and now Rainbow has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Billboard released the list on Sunday, confirming what most assumed as Kesha coasted to the No. 1 spot atop the chart with 116,000 equivalent album units 89,000 traditional album sales. Those numbers put her comfortably above Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., which continues its chart success with yet another week in the Top 5 of the chart with another 43,000 units moved.

For Kesha, it’s another chart topper, and her first No.1 since her 2010 debut album Animal, and a higher chart debut than her last album Warrior, which debuted at No. 6 when it was released in 2012. According to Billboard the seven years, seven months and 10 days between weeks at No. 1 is the longest for a woman since 2009 when Barbra Streisand ended an 11 years, 10 months-long drought. Coincidentally, Janet Jackson’s 2015 album Unbreakable ended a seven years, seven months and nine days drought, just one day shorter than Kesha’s No. 1 hiatus.