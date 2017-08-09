Kesha’s ‘Life-Saving’ Album ‘Rainbow’ Leaks On The Day Of Her Emotional ‘GMA’ Interview And Performance

The past few years have understandably been very emotional for Kesha, but now, she’s finally ready to get back to music, and has thus far done so in a big way. She released “Praying,” the powerful first single off her upcoming album Rainbow, her first since 2012’s Warrior. The album, her third, is set to come out on Friday, but apparently some people couldn’t wait two more days, since the album has reportedly been leaked online.

Today has been more good than bad for Kesha, though, since this morning, she made an appearance on Good Morning America, during which she sat down for an interview with Robin Roberts and performed “Praying” and “Woman.” A choked up and clearly emotional Kesha told Roberts that the album is “saving [her] life”:

