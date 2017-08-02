🙏🏽❤️ A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

One of the best comeback stories of 2017 has been the return of Kesha. Not only has she re-emerged after spending years out of the spotlight battling her one-time manager and alleged abuser Dr. Luke to try and extricate herself from his control, she’s also currently making some of the best and richest music of her entire career. Now today, she’s decided to give the world the best preview yet of the material from her upcoming album Rainbow thanks to a special live-streamed concert.

Kesha has already shared the official recorded versions of three different songs on Rainbow, the countrified banger “Woman,” the deeply reflective “Learn To Let Go,” and the touching ballad “Praying.” Even if she did get stiff-armed out of a hug by Jerry Seinfeld her wins column far outweighs any type of L’s in sight. I mean, she did manage to make up for that incident with an embrace from Bob Dylan, which is way, way better in my book.

This live performance will also give fans a quick preview of what they can expect from her upcoming tour that’s set to kick off next month with a show in Birmingham, Alabama and take her across the US and Canada all the way through November.

It all goes down at 2 PM PST so check back in then.

Kesha’s new album Rainbow is set to drop next week on August 11.