Getty Image

Kesha has been involved in a public and embittered lawsuit with her former producer and mentor Dr. Luke for several years now, and during the course of this legal battle she’s had to face her fair share of abuse online. The charges she’s leveled against Luke, which include assault and emotional abuse among others, also speak to her reportedly facing down bullying, and in a SXSW panel with Refinery 29, the pop star has opened up about handling this kind of toxicity on a daily basis.

Billboard attended the event, and noted some of the feedback Kesha had for the audience on how to deal with people online saying abusive things about you:

“I was making trolls, I was making bullies, I was making people I had never met before — who were projecting their insecurities on me, on the internet — I was making them the truth, the higher power,” she said. Clearly, putting people like this in a place of power is not the way to do it, but it is so easy to give trolls more power than they deserve. As someone who puts myself online constantly for my job, I’ve experienced my fair share of people projecting their own insecurities and ideas onto my work — it’s a near-constant, especially if you’re dealing with really tough issues like sexual assault and abuses of power.