Kevin Devine’s ‘We Are Who We’ve Always Been’ Is The Perfect Swan Song

10.18.17 39 mins ago

Shervin Lainez

When Kevin Devine’s phone rings with my call, he has already been awake for several hours. While I was in a fit of restless sleep, he was hanging out with his young daughter, taking her to daycare, and writing a new song, working out behind-the-scenes kinks of his upcoming shows in Brooklyn, and getting sucked into a Youtube rabbit hole while trying to find a video to send to his friend on her birthday. In fact, he was watching a series videos of the Beatles talking about Bob Dylan and Bob Dylan talking about born-again Christianity in the seconds before I dialed his number. Next week, Devine is set to release We Are Who We’ve Always Been, an album comprised of stripped-back acoustic renditions of his 2016 album Instigator, a record anchored by fuzzy guitars and raucous energy.

“I thought it would be cool to see how that translated if you took away the volume and the built-in dynamics you get with a rock band,” he explained of the decision to release an acoustic record. “To me, it’s always about like, how do you make a song stand up however it’s presented? I want to be able to sit in a room with you and play you a song and have that be as impactful as if you were in the middle of a crowd of five or six hundred people with a killer sound system and an excellent band. I think that they need to be as good in both ways for them to matter to me.”

