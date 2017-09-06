Kevin Gates Pens His Fans An Impassioned Letter In The New Video For ‘What If’

Contributing Writer
09.06.17

There’s never a good time for trouble with the law, but Kevin Gates’ trouble with the law probably came at the worst possible time in his life. After years toiling away in the underground, Gates finally broke through as a multi-platinum hitmaker and radio star. In doing so, the Baton Rouge MC practically rewrote the book on how to succeed in the streaming era, but then he was sentenced to 180 days in jail on a battery charge, and before he could be released after serving that time he was extradited to Illinois to serve 30 more months in prison on weapons charges. Gates could be freed on parole in June of next year, but in the meantime incarceration isn’t stopping the man who proclaimed “I Don’t Get Tired” from working and releasing new material to his fans, including a heartfelt letter that marks his first public statement since he went to jail last year.

The handwritten letter comes at the tail end of the video for Gates’ latest single, “What If” and it’s straight to the point as he addresses his fans, the people he calls “loyal family.” While Kevin obviously can’t appear in the video himself, his presence is felt with his powerful voice and resonant words and there’s even a Kevin look-alike in a few jail scenes. “A great a person is measured by all of the great tests they can undergo and still remain true to who they are,” Kevin says in the open letter at the end of the video. “With that being said ‘I’m Him.'”

Check out Kevin’s entire letter below, as well as the “What If” video above.

In The Name of the Most Gracious
Most Merciful
Dear Loyal Family,

Disallow yourselves to be troubled in my time of absence. All of the great ones who came before and will come after me: Have had to go through this. By this I’m speaking in reference to hardship. A great a person is measured by all of the great tests they can undergo and still remain true to who they are. With that being said “I’m Him.”

I love you all.

In closing I remain the same

Forever,

Kevin Gates

Around The Web

TAGSKevin Gates

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP