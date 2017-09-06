Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s never a good time for trouble with the law, but Kevin Gates’ trouble with the law probably came at the worst possible time in his life. After years toiling away in the underground, Gates finally broke through as a multi-platinum hitmaker and radio star. In doing so, the Baton Rouge MC practically rewrote the book on how to succeed in the streaming era, but then he was sentenced to 180 days in jail on a battery charge, and before he could be released after serving that time he was extradited to Illinois to serve 30 more months in prison on weapons charges. Gates could be freed on parole in June of next year, but in the meantime incarceration isn’t stopping the man who proclaimed “I Don’t Get Tired” from working and releasing new material to his fans, including a heartfelt letter that marks his first public statement since he went to jail last year.

The handwritten letter comes at the tail end of the video for Gates’ latest single, “What If” and it’s straight to the point as he addresses his fans, the people he calls “loyal family.” While Kevin obviously can’t appear in the video himself, his presence is felt with his powerful voice and resonant words and there’s even a Kevin look-alike in a few jail scenes. “A great a person is measured by all of the great tests they can undergo and still remain true to who they are,” Kevin says in the open letter at the end of the video. “With that being said ‘I’m Him.'”

Check out Kevin’s entire letter below, as well as the “What If” video above.