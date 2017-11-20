



Khalid made a splash at the American Music Awards last night when he took the stage with Imagine Dragons for a mash-up of his “Young, Dumb & Broke” and their “Thunder.” It turns out his night apparently wasn’t all roses, though: Shortly after the event, he took to Twitter to vent some frustrations about an inappropriate interaction he says he had with a fan, presumably at the AMAs.

“I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how f*ckin’ old are we?,” he wrote. “I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others, so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice.”

lol I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how fuckin old are we??? — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

Khalid then responded to some tweets asking him about what happened: “I left,” he answered when asked how he reacted, and told another user why he took a non-confrontational approach: “I ignored it because I don’t like showing anger in front of anyone.” He went on to respond to another tweet, “Sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right: It’s unacceptable.”

yeah I ignored it bc I don’t like showing anger in front of anyone https://t.co/ww6lg3Jtrg — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right. It’s unacceptable https://t.co/zkqRi3j3De — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

When another fan said they hope the experience doesn’t scare Khalid away from interacting with fans, he answered, “One shitty person isn’t going to keep me away from anybody, I really love you guys.”

Khalid continued the thread this morning, seemingly reacting to news about his initial series of tweets and downplaying the whole thing: “People make shit waaaaay bigger than what it is lol. I don’t want someone grabbing on me that I don’t know lol some people are weird.”



People make shit waaaaay bigger than what it is lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017