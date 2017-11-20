Khalid Was Disgusted By A Fan Who Groped Him: ‘Sexual Assault/Harassment Happens On Both Ends’

Khalid made a splash at the American Music Awards last night when he took the stage with Imagine Dragons for a mash-up of his “Young, Dumb & Broke” and their “Thunder.” It turns out his night apparently wasn’t all roses, though: Shortly after the event, he took to Twitter to vent some frustrations about an inappropriate interaction he says he had with a fan, presumably at the AMAs.

“I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how f*ckin’ old are we?,” he wrote. “I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others, so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice.”

Khalid then responded to some tweets asking him about what happened: “I left,” he answered when asked how he reacted, and told another user why he took a non-confrontational approach: “I ignored it because I don’t like showing anger in front of anyone.” He went on to respond to another tweet, “Sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right: It’s unacceptable.”

When another fan said they hope the experience doesn’t scare Khalid away from interacting with fans, he answered, “One shitty person isn’t going to keep me away from anybody, I really love you guys.”

Khalid continued the thread this morning, seemingly reacting to news about his initial series of tweets and downplaying the whole thing: “People make shit waaaaay bigger than what it is lol. I don’t want someone grabbing on me that I don’t know lol some people are weird.”

