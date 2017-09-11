Getty Image

Kid Rock truly seems to be planning a run for US Senate in Michigan, and despite recent allegations that he’s breaking campaign finance laws (to which he responded as only Kid Rock could), his march towards political office continues. This morning, Rock posted a lengthy and enthusiastic letter on his website titled “People! Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create!,” in which he says he’s still “thinking of running for office” and confronts those who plan to protest his string of shows at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena.

“My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine,” he wrote. “I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too! I am the bonified [sic] KING OF DETROIT LOVE and it makes me smile down deep that you haters know that! Your jealousy is merely a reflection of disgust for your own failures and lack of positive ideas for our city.”

Shortly after that, the letter devolves into a series of PS addenda that go all over the map. The very end of the post is the strangest part, which comes seemingly out of nowhere and reads, “P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!” Elsewhere, he refers to his haters as “bottom feeders” and makes it clear that he doesn’t support national anthem protestors:

“P.P.S. To be clear – F**k ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem! Pretty sure if Russell Wilson or Tom Brady were doing it they would have no problem finding a job playing for any team they wanted in the NFL! So cut the bulls**t!”

Read Kid Rock’s entire letter here or below: