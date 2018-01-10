Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Killers have debuted a new video for the “Rut,” the emotional ballad off their fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful. Directed by the band’s frequent collaborator Danny Drysdale, the video follows a young woman throughout her life. It chronicles her lifetime of depression from her childhood to adulthood, portraying a visual interpretation of the song that was inspired by the struggles of Flowers’ own wife.

You won’t find any band members in the video — it’s mostly abandoned houses and glimpses of bleak suburbia — which makes Brandon Flower’s pleading lyrics like “I’ve done my best defending, but the punches are starting to land / I’m sliding into something you won’t understand” and “But don’t give up on me / ‘Cause I’m just in a rut /I’m climbing but the walls keep stacking up,” feel all the more poignant against the track’s steady swell.

The band is in the midst of the US leg of their tour behind Wonderful Wonderful, which wraps in early May. After that, The Killers will continue their tradition of playing at almost every festival imaginable throughout the summer months, including Hangout, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza Paris, and more.

Find the full list of the Killers’ upcoming tour dates on the band’s website and watch “Rut” above.